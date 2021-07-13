Cancel
Accidents

At Least 8 People Are Dead After A Hotel Collapsed In Eastern China

WJCT News
WJCT News
 13 days ago
BEIJING — Rescue workers were digging through the remains of a collapsed hotel in eastern China looking for any survivors of a disaster that has killed at least eight people and left nine missing, authorities said Tuesday. The workers in the city of Suzhou searched through the night, using rescue...

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

