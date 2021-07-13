Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

PLANNING AHEAD: Is income tax due on inheritance? [Column]

By Janet Colliton
Norristown Times Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo avoid suspense and provide a spoiler alert I can say, generally speaking, federal income tax is not payable on inheritances. This should come as a relief to potential beneficiaries concerned that a prospective inheritance would move them to a higher tax bracket. Not so. However, there are other taxes that, depending on the jurisdiction, can be payable from the estate itself and not by the beneficiary. Also if an inheritance, after receipt by the beneficiary, is invested and generates income in the form of dividends or interest, the interest and dividends on the investment now owned by the beneficiary can be taxed for income tax purposes.

www.timesherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inheritance Taxes#Income Taxes#Estate Tax#The Department Of Revenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
EconomyWashington Post

I inherited land that recently sold. What will I owe in taxes?

Q: My great-grandfather was a farmer and had about 23 acres when he died. My grandfather passed away before my great-grandfather. The land was put in a trust for my mother and uncles. My mother passed away two years ago. The land has now been sold, and I’m supposed to...
Washington StatePosted by
Big Country News

Four Washington Cities ban Income Taxes Ahead of State Supreme Court Ruling

Four Washington cities now have banned income taxes as the state Supreme Court reviews a capital gains tax critics claim will trickle down to lower tax brackets. Battle Ground joined Spokane, Granger and Spokane Valley on Monday night in banning local income taxes on businesses, individuals and investments, among other revenue sources. City council members approved the resolution on the grounds that income taxes would conflict with the well-being of the local economy and city life. The vote was unanimous.
Chester, NJchestertownship.org

Taxes due

This is a reminder that taxes are due August 1, 2021. The Township will be extending the grace period until August 20. Payments received by August 20 will not accrue interest. The Township does NOT accept postmarks. Payments received after August 20 will accrue interest back to August 1 at the rate established by resolution (8% on the first $1,500 and 18% on the remaining balance). If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact Derek Macchia, Chief Financial Officer / Tax CollectorTownship of Chester (908) 879-5100 x817.
Maryland StateWBOC

Following 90-Day Extension, Maryland Income Taxes Due Thursday

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Comptroller Peter Franchot is reminding taxpayers that Maryland state income taxes are due Thursday, July 15, after a 90-day filing and payment extension. "Many Marylanders were hit hard by the pandemic, so extending the deadline was the compassionate and commonsense thing to do," Franchot said. "If you're unable to pay what you owe, our agency will help you set up a payment plan, but you must file and pay what you can by July 15."
Personal Financemarketplace.org

Glitches mark launch of child tax credit payments

It’s now been more than a week since most families across the country began receiving the advance child tax credit. It’s a monthly deposit of up to $250-$300 per child. The deposits extend through the end of this year. The money is a lifeline for many parents, but there are some who don’t want the cash advance for fear it’ll add to their tax burden.
Income TaxPosted by
Forbes

Extending The Advance Child Tax Credit

Famously, all children, except one, grow up. The child tax credit’s recent growth spurt highlights the question of what the near-term growing pains might look like as Congress begins to consider extending the advance child tax credit beyond 2021. The major issue for the credit remains whether and for how long the advance credit for 2021 enacted in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (P.L. 117-2) will be extended.
California Statenorcalrecord.com

California budget raising questions about future financial burden

Record spending in the 2021-22 state budget is prompting questions about the sustainability of such funding levels in the future without reducing services or raising taxes. California already spends, on a per capita basis, significantly more than the average state, and too much of that money is already spent unwisely, Tim Anaya, senior director of communications at the Pacific Research Institute and director of PRI’s Sacramento office, told the Northern California Record by email.
Income Taxsmallbiztrends.com

Selling a Business Tax Considerations

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. If you’re concerned about taking a tax hit when you sell your business, get a business valuation done. The business valuation is an appraisal that can help you set your price. It can also help...
Income Taxleedaily.com

Complete Child Tax Credit Payment Schedule For 2021

Starting from July 15, IRS started sending letters to the 36 million families eligible to receive Child Tax Credit Payment. The eligibility of these families was solely decided based on their 2019-2020 federal income tax return filling. Not just them, these letters would also be going to those who didn’t...
Barnstable, MAbarnstablecounty.org

Your Toolkit for Understanding and Managing Child Tax Credit Payments

Do you have questions about coronavirus-related tax relief, Economic Impact Payments (EIP), how to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit and the new advanced Child Tax Credit? Please find a comprehensive list of resources to guide you. IRS announces two new online tools to help families manage Child Tax Credit payments;...
Income Taxcurrentfederaltaxdevelopments.com

In BBA Audit, Item Included in Imputed Adjustment Even If No Partner Would Have Paid Tax on the Item Had It Been Reported on the Original Return

IRS emailed advice is always tricky to interpret, since we are seeing only one side of a conversation in these cases—only the IRS attorney’s response is provided. And, unlike more formal advice from the Chief Counsel’s office, these emails do not follow a formal structure where the facts under consideration are outlined in the attorney’s response.
Oregon Stateslashdot.org

Oregon Congressman Proposes New Space Tourism Tax

How about making too-big-to-fail companies like Amazon actually pay taxes?. 1 reply beneath your current threshold. If you took every nickel and dime of wealth from every billionaire in the US - that's every share of tax, every investment, every dollar their homes and yachts are worth - you would get somewhere around $4 trillion dollars. That would be enough to fund the federal government, every state government and every city government for 6 months. Then what do you do?

Comments / 0

Community Policy