Seeking the best solution, breeding innovation, and an inherent calling to take care of one another are just a few of the characteristic traits common among Iowans. These traits have led our state to hold numerous "first in the nation" titles. First in corn, first in soybeans, first in eggs, and first in high school graduation are just a few. Another comes from our leadership in renewable energy. In 2021, Iowa generated 58 percent of its electricity from wind power, generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 3.8 million American homes and making us the number one state for a share of electricity generated by a renewable source.