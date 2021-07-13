Amid critical race theory debate, what's really taught in Utah's history classes?

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several Utah lawmakers have recently decried the teaching of critical race theory in Utah schools as “divisive” and in itself, racist. Rep. Adam Robinson, a Republican legislator in Provo, told our Beyond the Books unit that his son came home from school feeling like a “jerk” for being white. Others have criticized teachers for telling kids that their ancestors are responsible for things like slavery and the Civil War, they say. “That’s wrong,” Robinson says.