COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced the hiring of Ryan Hand as head men’s golf coach, effective Aug. 1. With Hand’s hiring, the men’s and women’s golf programs at A&M-Commerce will have different head coaches for the first time since the women’s program was inaugurated in the 1996-97 season. In 2020-21, the Lion men won their first-ever Division II regional championship and advanced to the Division II national tournament for the first time in program history. At nationals, the Lions placed fifth after advancing to the match play quarterfinals.