Joe Smith Jr. Vs. Daniel Jacobs Reportedly Planned For The First Quarter Of 2022

Joe Smith Jr. is currently lining up his next two fights, one of which, would see him face Daniel Jacobs. After taking down Maxim Vlasov via majority decision earlier this year, Smith Jr. celebrated his first world title win. Now, for his next act, the Long Island native is reportedly finalizing a two-fight deal, the first of which would come against mandatory challenger Umar Salamov. The Russian native has reeled off seven straight wins since suffering the lone defeat of his career against Damien Hooper.