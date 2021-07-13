Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escondido, CA

San Dieguito River Park Volunteer Training

By Steve
thevistapress.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter over a year halt on the volunteer program the San Dieguito River Park and San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy are excited to invite you to a Sikes Adobe docent, Education Guide and Garden Volunteer training on July 25, 2021 from 9am-12pm. This is your opportunity to be an integral part of the San Dieguito River Park team. Join us and learn about the different volunteer opportunities, educational materials and take a tour of the house and nearby trails. Refreshments provided. Space is limited so reservations are required. For reservations, more information, and detailed training agenda please email Interpretive Ranger Blanca at: blanca@sdrp.org or call 858-674-2270 x 18.

www.thevistapress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Escondido, CA
Society
City
Escondido, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Valley#Education Guide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy