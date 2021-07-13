San Dieguito River Park Volunteer Training

After over a year halt on the volunteer program the San Dieguito River Park and San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy are excited to invite you to a Sikes Adobe docent, Education Guide and Garden Volunteer training on July 25, 2021 from 9am-12pm. This is your opportunity to be an integral part of the San Dieguito River Park team. Join us and learn about the different volunteer opportunities, educational materials and take a tour of the house and nearby trails. Refreshments provided. Space is limited so reservations are required. For reservations, more information, and detailed training agenda please email Interpretive Ranger Blanca at: blanca@sdrp.org or call 858-674-2270 x 18.