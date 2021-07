Lisa Radcliffe wanted her son and all kids who wear leg braces to have cool designs to choose from, and when she couldn't find any on the market, Radcliffe got creative. While chatting with her son Buster's orthopedist, she told him that his clunky braces weren't fun, and if "orthotics looked like superhero gear, every kid would want to wear them," Radcliffe told People. "And he said, 'That's a good idea. Somebody should do that.'" Radcliffe worked in tech, but thought it was time to leave that world behind and start her own company to make adaptive gear for kids.