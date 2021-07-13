Photos: Cannes Film Festival 2021 red carpet, Day 7

For almost everyone who has come to Cannes Film Festival After months in various stages of lockdown and caution, the transition is dizzying. Even in normal years, Cannes is a overwhelming experience. But this time, immersing yourself in theaters at full capacity and packed red carpets is like entering another world. The morning after the premiere of Val Kilmer’s documentary “Val” in Cannes, its co-director Ting Poo was still reeling. “Yesterday was so surreal. Just seeing the movie to a full house, and here at the most prestigious film festival, ” Poo said. “Going from not being around people to that experience in one day was incredible.”