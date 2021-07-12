Cancel
Planned renovations, new warming shelter for Winnetka Metra station will shift a portion of Green Bay Trail

By Martin Carlino
Cover picture for the articleMetra officials are seeking public input on their plans to renovate passenger facilities at the Hubbard Woods station in Winnetka. Also included in Metra’s renovation plans are a proposed 8-foot alignment shift of the Green Bay Trail, which is adjacent to the platform of the Hubbard Woods station. The alignment is needed to accommodate the widening of the platform and the construction of a new warming shelter, according to documents detailing the proposal.

