Brad Underwood doesn’t take days off as he tries to continue building the Illinois basketball program into a national powerhouse once again. The haul Underwood has been able to bring in since taking over the Illini is quite impressive. Ayo Dosunmu started the great recruiting run. Kofi Cockburn gave validity to everything and put Illinois over the top. The 2021 class brought in three four-star recruits. And now Illinois is sitting with the No. 4 ranked class for 2022.