Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Black female WWII unit hoping to get congressional honor

By MICHAEL CASEY
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctFYL_0av6yqFF00

BOSTON — (AP) — Maj. Fannie Griffin McClendon and her Army colleagues never dwelled on being the only Black battalion of women to serve in Europe during World War II. They had a job to do.

The 6888th Central Directory Postal Battalion was credited with solving a growing mail crisis during its stint in England and, upon their return, serving as a role model to generations of Black women who joined the military.

But for decades, the exploits of the 855 members never got wider recognition — until now.

The Senate passed legislation that would award members of the battalion, affectionately known as the Six Triple Eight, with the Congressional Gold Medal.

The bill is awaiting action in the House, but is already too late for most 6888 members. There are believed to be only seven surviving, including McClendon.

“Well, it would be nice but it never occurred to me that we would even qualify for it," McClendon said from her home in Arizona.

“I just wish there were more people to, if it comes through, there were more people to celebrate it,” said McClendon, who has met with her local congressman to press for passage of the bill.

The 6888 was sent overseas in 1945, a time when there was growing pressure from African-American organizations to include Black women in what was called the Women's Army Corps and allow them to join their white counterparts overseas.

“I think the 6888, the command inherently knew that their presence overseas meant more than clearing that mail backlog,” said Retired Army Col. Edna Cummings, who was not a member of the 6888 but has been advocating to get them greater recognition. “They were representing opportunity for their sisters at arms back in the United States who were having a hard time dealing with the racism and sexism within the ranks."

The unit dodged German U-boats on their way to England and scrambled to escape a German rocket once they reached a Glasgow port.

They were deployed to unheated, rat-infested airplane hangars in Birmingham, England, and given a daunting mission: Process the millions of pieces of undelivered mail for troops, government workers and Red Cross workers. The mountains of mail had piled up and troops were grumbling about lost letters and delayed care packages. Thus their motto, “No Mail, Low Morale.”

“They kept hollering about wanting us to go overseas so I guess they found something for us to do overseas: Take care of the mail,” McClendon said. “And there was an awful lot of mail. ... They expected we were gonna be there about two or three months trying to get it straightened out. Well I think in about a month, in a month and a half, we had it all straightened out and going in the right direction.”

The 6888 toiled around the clock, processing about 65,000 pieces of mail in each of the three shifts. They created a system using locator cards with a service member's name and unit number to ensure mail was delivered. Sometimes, they had to resort to detective work when a parcel only had a common name or a service member's nickname.

Despite their achievements, the unit endured questions and criticism from those who didn’t support Black women in the military.

Housing, mess halls and recreation facilities were segregated by race and sex, forcing them to set up all their own operations. The unit commander, Maj. Charity Adams, was also criticized by a general who threatened to give her command to a white officer. She reportedly responded: “Over my dead body, sir."

They cleared out a backlog of about 17 million pieces of mail in three months — twice as fast as projected. The battalion would go on to serve in France before returning home. And like so many Black units during World War II, their exploits never got the attention afforded their white counterparts.

“It is sad to say. They came back to Jim Crow America,” Cummings said. “Not only 6888 but a lot of our minority soldiers who returned from the war were not recognized or appreciated until years later. The Tuskegee Airmen, Montford Point Marines. There are so many stories of units of color who were not recognized until decades after the war.”

Still, Cummings said the time overseas with the Army left a lasting impression on the women, many of whom dismantled barriers in their professional lives.

Elizabeth Barker Johnson was the first female to attend Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina on the GI Bill. She took part in the school's graduation ceremony at the age of 99 — 70 years after getting her degree.

McClendon joined the Air Force after the military was integrated and retired in 1971. She was the first female to command an all-male squadron with the Strategic Air Command. Another unit member, the late Doris Moore, became the first Black social worker in New Hampshire, her family said.

The unit's story has also started gaining wider recognition. A monument was erected in 2018 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to honor them, and the 6888 was given the Meritorious Unit Commendation in 2019. A documentary "The Six Triple Eight" was made about their exploits. There is talk of a movie.

A bill would rename a Buffalo, New York, post office after the battalion's Indiana Hunt-Martin, who died last year.

And there is the push for the Congressional Gold Medal.

"These women were trailblazers, and it is past time that we officially recognize them for their incredible contribution to our troops during World War II,” said U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat who co-sponsored the Senate bill.

Like McClendon, Moore's family said she would be honored but not enamored by the award. She rarely talked about her time with the 6888 when she was alive, preferring to let those achievements speak for themselves.

“She would have said, ‘This is an amazing, wonderful honor and I’m very proud to have served.’ Then she would have went on with her life,” said Moore's niece Elizabeth Pettiford, who grew up next door to Moore in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “I just don’t think she would have made a huge thing about it because that was her personality. She kept a lot of things in.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Wwii#Racial Injustice#Ap#Army#Senate#House#African American#The Women S Army Corps#German#Red Cross#The Tuskegee Airmen#Montford Point Marines#The Air Force#The Strategic Air Command
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
World War II
Related
MilitaryMilitary.com

The 5 Most Beloved Sidearms in US Military History

When ground fighting gets close, warfighters reach for their sidearms to save the day. Here are five of the most widely used and beloved pistols in U.S. military history:. The first pistol manufactured by a national armory, the Model 1805 was a. 54 caliber, single-shot, smoothbore, flintlock issued to officers. Known as “horsemen’s pistols,” they were produced in pairs, each one bearing the same serial number. The “brace,” as the pair was labeled, was required for more immediate firepower since each pistol had to be reloaded after a single shot. The heritage of the pistol is recognized today in the insignia for the U.S. Army Military Police Corps, which depicts crossed Model 1805s.
MilitaryPosted by
CNN

New video of Ethiopia massacre shows soldiers documenting executions

A CNN investigation in April 2021, in collaboration with Amnesty International, exposed the horror of a massacre perpetrated by Ethiopian soldiers in Mahibere Dego in the mountains of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where government troops are battling regional forces. CNN has obtained and verified new images, confirming not only the identity of the victims but the army unit of the perpetrators. CNN’s Nima Elbagir reports.
Virginia Stateseattlepi.com

Black WWII veteran celebrates 104th birthday in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Retired Lt. Col. Louis Frazier Martin’s front lawn was packed with well-wishers to help him celebrate the centenarian’s 104 birthday. On July 3, Martin’s surprise party kicked off with a car caravan assembly spearheaded by the University of Maryland Eastern Shore National Alumni Association. The procession paraded past Martin’s Roosevelt Avenue residence near Virginia State University in Chesterfield County.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Video: Cop stands at attention in pouring rain to honor late WWII veteran

A police officer in Alabama stood at attention during a torrential downpour this week in order to honor a veteran of World War II who had recently passed away. Video shows Officer Newman Brazier standing at attention in the pouring rain while wearing his Mount Vernon Police Department uniform as the funeral procession for Army veteran Robert Lee Sterling made its way to the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort on Monday.
Congress & CourtsCanyon News

Congress Fails To Reimburse U.S. National Guard

UNITED STATES—The U.S. Army National Guard has yet to be reimbursed by Congress for time served and expenses accrued in the months soldiers were deployed to protect the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Army National Guard troops were called in after the riots at the Capitol began on January 6, and...
MilitaryThe News

Restoration of WWII Memorial honors the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation

As a pilot in the China-Burma-India Theater during World War II flying C-47s and C-46s, Ray Randall said he “had to use all kinds of ingenuity.” The dangerous transport missions required him to fly over “The Hump” among the Himalayas to provide American and Chinese forces supplies necessary to defeat the Japanese.
Haverhill, MAHaverhill Gazette

Event to honor WWII veterans

The city will honor six of its World War II veterans, including two brothers, and will also commemorate the end of the war in Europe during an event that will be held on Saturday, July 24, at 10 a.m. in downtown Washington Square. The public is invited. In recognition of...
Societyphillytrib.com

This unit of Black women made history in World War II. They're finally getting broader recognition.

There is much Anita Fletcher can tell you about her mother, Audrey Whitney. How Whitney used to have her youngest sister over to her home, where they'd drink Budweiser and eat peanuts, gossiping and laughing the hours away. How Whitney, a child during the Great Depression, would always accept extra furniture and household items, which she would store in the garage and give away if anyone needed it. How she "wouldn't take any mess from you" - waking up her three kids early on Saturdays to clean, regardless of how late they were up the night before.
Kansas StateKSNT

Kansas professor honored for his role as resistance fighter in WWII

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A retired University of Kansas professor received Poland’s Medal of Valor this weekend more than 75 years after he fought with the Polish resistance against the occupying forces of Nazi Germany during World War II. Polish Air Force Major Gen. Cezary Wisniewski who is based at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy