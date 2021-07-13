Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Australia, NZ dlrs steady, benefit from weaker U.S. dollar

By Paulina Duran
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

SYDNEY, July 13 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars firmed slightly against a weaker U.S. dollar on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, but pandemic lock-downs kept pressure on the Aussie dollar.

The Australian dollar was 0.16% higher at $0.7490 but was still a long way from the month’s top of $0.7599, as markets await the inflation data due at 1230 GMT. It has support at $0.7430 and faces resistance at $0.7520.

The kiwi dollar was also slightly higher at $0.6990 and further away from July’s peak of $0.7104 hit early last week. Support lies at $0.6950 and the recent trough of $0.6923.

“The worsening Covid-19 outbreaks in Sydney is keeping Australian dollar under pressure,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists said in a note.

“Despite the recent pick-up in pace, Australia’s vaccination rate remains low. The risk is the current Sydney lockdown is extended and/or tightened and drags on the Australian economy.”

Markets ignored a measure of Australian business conditions that showed falls from record highs in June as coronavirus lockdowns curbed sales and undermined confidence, though activity was still solid by historical terms.

Australian bonds were little changed, with the yields on the 10-year Australian government benchmark one basis point higher to 1.337%, and the three-year bond yield half a basis point lower.

Across the Tasman sea, traders are expecting New Zealand’s central bank to leave its official cash rate at 0.25% on Wednesday.

However, markets are already pricing in a hike in November and 75 basis points of cumulative hikes by late 2022, the most aggressive pricing across G10 central banks, according to JPMorgan economists.

New Zealand bonds yields were slightly lower across the curve, ahead of a busy few days of economic indicators, with second quarter consumer price data due on Friday expected to show a slight deceleration from the 0.8% increase in the previous quarter. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
182K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Government#Inflation#New Zealand Dollars#Australian#Aussie#Jpmorgan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
New Zealand
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Up, Steadies Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, steadying from the one-week low hit during the previous session. The dollar weakened ahead of U.S. inflation data that could indicate when asset tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to begin. Gold futures were up 0.24 to $1,810.15...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Rate On the Edge after USD Takes FX Lead for 2021

- USD in first show of FX dominance since pandemic onset. - Leads majors for 2021 after GBP/USD slips below 1.3671. - Risk aversion added to US economy & policy advantages. - GBP/USD daily close below 1.3648 may turn trend lower. Image © Adobe Images. GBP/USD reference rates at publication:
Businessdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Dollar Weakness Benefits Gold

The US dollar’s ​​gains and fears of the rapid spread of the Corona Delta variable have ended. These factors contributed to the stability of the gold price. It is above the psychological resistance of 1800 dollars an ounce throughout last week’s trading, with gains to the resistance level of 1819 dollars an ounce. This is its highest in nearly a month before closing trading for the past week around the 1808 level per ounce. Despite the great recovery in global financial markets, the yellow metal found additional support with lower US Treasury yields. The gold price recorded a weekly gain of about 2%, reducing its loss since the start of 2021 to date to less than 5%.
Businessmarketpulse.com

NZ dollar breaks 70 but retreats

New Zealand posted positive data on Tuesday, which lifted the New Zealand dollar, albeit briefly. NZD/USD crossed above the symbolic 70 line but was unable to consolidate these gains. Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6987, up 0.15% on the day. NZ dollar quiet ahead of RBNZ meeting. The New Zealand...
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Resilience Facing Test from U.S. CPI, Fed Speak and Chinese Data

- EUR/USD’s support at 1.1777 underpinned near 1.1700. - But is road blocked by resistance around 1.1880/1.1945. - As resilience set to be tested by key U.S. & Chinese data. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1750-1.1770. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here.
AustraliaForexTV.com

Australia Consumer Sentiment Steady In July – Westpac

Consumer confidence in Australia remains firm in July, the latest survey from Westpac Bank showed on Wednesday as its sentiment index gained 1.5 percent to a score of 108.8 – up from 107.2 in June. Confidence has held up overall despite a sharp fall in NSW as other states –...
BusinessForexTV.com

Australian, NZ Dollars Fall On Delta Virus Worries

The Australian and NZ dollars depreciated in the European session on Monday, as concerns over the rising cases of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 in Asia, U.S. and Europe dampened risk sentiment. Australia recorded its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases on Monday despite a lockdown in the country’s...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares set to open marginally higher, NZ falls

July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Wednesday, with miners likely providing a boost on higher iron ore prices, while investors gauge the looming prospect of a lockdown extension in Sydney. The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 77.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed relatively flat on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trading. In its monetary policy review later in the day, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to leave policy unchanged and hold the official cash rate at a record low of 0.25%. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Karishma Singh)
Businessactionforex.com

Sterling Shrugs Job Data, Dollar Turns Weaker Against Yen and Franc

Dollar turns notably weaker against Swiss Franc and Yen today but markets are relatively steady elsewhere. Sterling pays little attention to employment data which showed some positive signs. Canadian Dollar also shrugged off yesterday’s BoC tapering. General focus will now turn to US job data, and the movements in stock markets for next moves in currencies.
Businessmarketpulse.com

Inflation lifts NZ dollar above 70

The New Zealand dollar continues to exhibit considerable volatility. NZD/USD has punched above the symbolic 70 level on Friday and is currently trading at 0.7011, up 0.48% on the day. New Zealand CPI blows past forecast. It’s been a roller-coaster week for the New Zealand dollar. The currency jumped 1.2%...
Businessmarketpulse.com

NZ dollar under pressure ahead of CPI

The New Zealand dollar has reversed directions and is down considerably on Thursday. Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6986, down 0.61% on the day. After the RBNZ grabbed the headlines on Wednesday and sent the New Zealand dollar sharply higher, attention now shifts to New Zealand CPI for the second quarter. The consensus is for a strong gain of 2.8% YoY, up sharply from 1.5% in Q1. Keeping in mind that the RBNZ has set an inflation target in the 1-3% range, the upcoming CPI release could well overshoot the target, which would raise pressure on the bank to tighten policy. A reading that is higher than expected should lift the New Zealand dollar.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs lower as extended COVID-19 lockdowns hit

SYDNEY, July 19 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar on Monday hit its lowest level against the greenback for 2021 as COVID-19 lockdowns that have restricted the mobility of almost half of the country’s population were extended to stop the spread of Delta variant. Risk aversion in the region also pushed the kiwi dollar lower.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs lurch to 2021 lows as economic outlook darkens

SYDNEY, July 21 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were testing their lows for the year on Wednesday as the inexorable spread of the Delta variant shut more of the Australian economy and undermined risk sentiment globally. Technical forces had also turned decidedly bearish as major support levels...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields steady before U.S. inflation report

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields held steady near recent lows on Tuesday before the release of U.S. consumer price data, with inflation in the world’s biggest economy widely expected to tick marginally lower from last month. A Reuters poll shows expectations are for inflation in...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares set for a weak start, NZ ticks up

July 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, weighed by worries that rising COVID-19 cases in the country could lead to authorities extending lockdowns in Sydney and the state of Victoria. The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 116.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.2% on Friday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged higher in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs near recent lows as risk appetite wanes, bonds gain

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were lower on Tuesday as growing concerns about the impact of the Delta COVID-19 variant on the global economic recovery hit risk-sensitive currencies and pushed bonds higher. The Australian dollar was 0.31% lower at $0.7325, stubbornly near the $0.7322...
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Snaps Back Ahead Of Retail Sales

For the past few weeks, the U.S. dollar has often moved in a completely opposite direction from Treasury yields. That trend continued on Thursday as the greenback shrugged off losses in 10-year rates to trade higher against all of the major currencies. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may not be as eager to normalize monetary policy as other central banks, but U.S. data could force his hand. According to the latest report, jobless claims fell to a new post-pandemic low of 360,000. Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region slowed, but the Empire state index hit a record high. June retail sales numbers are due for release tomorrow, and the risk is to the upside. Economists are looking for spending to fall for the second month in a row due to slower auto sales, but with strong non-farm payrolls and higher wages, retail sales could beat expectations, which would drive USD/JPY higher and EUR/USD lower.
Marketstucsonpost.com

U.S. dollar edges up amid economic data

NEW YORK, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar inched higher in late trading on Friday as market participants digested the latest economic data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.07 percent at 92.6904. In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.1809...

Comments / 0

Community Policy