COPE Community Services to host job fair in August

In 2019, the Virginia General Assembly designated August 13 as Shipbuilders’ Day in celebration of our state’s maritime heritage and our history as a national leader in the shipbuilding industry. To honor the contributions of maritime employers and support their workforce development needs, the City of Newport News is partnering with local businesses and agencies to host a Shipbuilders’ Day Job Fair on August 13 from noon until 2 p.m. at the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center at 550 30th Street, Suite 102. During the event, employers from the maritime, shipbuilding and ship repair industries will be on-site, highlighting their open positions. Partners include Newport News Shipbuilding, Virginia Career Works – Hampton Roads, Four Oaks Day Services and Training Center, Volunteers of America Chesapeake and Carolinas, Hampton Roads Community Action Program, Veterans Services, and more. The event is free and open to the public and registration is not required. Participants can also access the free computer lab at Brooks Crossing to update and print their resume. If your business would like to participate in the event, contact Lisa Wornom-Zahralddin at Wornom-Zahralddinlp@nnva.gov.