Public forum, July 14, 2021
Saturday evening Cass County saw downtown’s present reality and got a glimpse of where its future lies. Downtown’s present and future are independent, creative, quirky and artistic businesses like Blackdog, The Record Farm and Bonus Pints. While I’ve only lived in Cass County for 25 years, I don’t remember a non-festival weekend night drawing the crowds and energy Bonus Pints’ grand opening cultivated. If any of the bands playing The Record Farm weren’t your taste in music, Blackdog also offered live music and drinks.www.pharostribune.com
