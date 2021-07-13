‘A Hole New World’ Opens Up in What the Golf
What the Golf, a zany golfing game made by people who don’t particularly like golf, just got a major free update on Apple Arcade. This “A Hole New World” update adds 1000 new holes, fifty new levels and a smattering of new game mechanics as well. The developer’s love of puns is strongly represented as well. All of this will be coming to PC and Switch in a few weeks, and it will be free on those platforms as well. For now, have a quick peek at everything in the trailer below.hardcoregamer.com
Comments / 0