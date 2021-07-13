The Latest: Indonesia hits record 47,899 daily virus cases
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia has logged a record daily 47,899 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the Health Ministry. The daily virus count topped 40,427 cases on Monday. Hospitals are already bursting beyond capacity and oxygen supplies are running out, leaving individuals to cope with caring for sick friends and relatives at home. The surge in newly cases attributed to the highly transmissible delta variant.kesq.com
