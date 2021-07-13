Cancel
Take a Sneak Peek at Three New Maps for Splitgate

By Jacob Bukacek on July 12, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig additions and changes are coming to Splitgate when it launches for consoles on July 27. Players can expect to see new character skins and loadout options, updated visuals and better animations once it hits, but the most exciting extra will likely be the injection of three new maps into the game. These maps: Crag, Forgone Destruction and Impact all over very different environments to compete in, so learning them quickly will be the key to success. Fortunately, the developers have released a brief trailer that walks viewers through each map and offers some useful starter strategies for all of them.

