Lions are known as “the King of the Jungle” for a reason. Between their bodies, strength and behavior—everything about them is majestic. But even these majestic beasts have to surrender to the whims of their biology. White lions are the result of an extremely rare color mutation specific to South African lions. Regarded to be divine species by some African tribes, white lions are peculiarly astounding. Consider the following image taken by photographer Harry Vincent in South Africa: