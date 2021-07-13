Gov. Newsom signs Calif. budget addressing COVID-19, wildfires into law

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday evening signed into law Senate Bill 129, California's state budget, which the governor has lauded as the largest recovery plan in the nation. The bill, which was sent to the governor's desk on June 29 as a $262.2 billion spending plan, had a wide aim of restoring spending cuts that were made across the board as state officials expected an estimated $54.3 billion deficit caused by COVID-19 impacts.