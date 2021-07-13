Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MST TUESDAY FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 1040 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include north Phoenix, Scottsdale and Carefree. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0