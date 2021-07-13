Casino Gaming Market In The US | Analyzing Growth In The Casinos & Gaming Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 11.42 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the casino gaming market in the US to register a CAGR of almost 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BetAmerica, Boyd Gaming Corp., Caesars Entertainment Corp., Foxwoods Resort Casino, INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, Palms Casino Resort, Penn National Gaming Inc., and Wynn Resorts Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in spending capability of customers will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Casino Gaming Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Casino Gaming Market in the US is segmented as below:

Type

Commercial

Tribal

Limited Stakes

IGaming

Platform

Traditional

Online

Casino Gaming Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the casino gaming market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BetAmerica, Boyd Gaming Corp., Caesars Entertainment Corp., Foxwoods Resort Casino, INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, Palms Casino Resort, Penn National Gaming Inc., and Wynn Resorts Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Casino Gaming Market in US size

Casino Gaming Market in US trends

Casino Gaming Market in US industry analysis

The increase in the penetration of online casino gaming is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, difficulties in securing online payments may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the casino gaming market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Casino Gaming Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the casino gaming market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the casino gaming market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the casino gaming market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the casino gaming market vendors in the US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tribal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Limited stakes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

iGaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Traditional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BetAmerica

Boyd Gaming Corp.

Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Foxwoods Resort Casino

INTRALOT SA

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

MGM Resorts International

Palms Casino Resort

Penn National Gaming Inc.

Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

