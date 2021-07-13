Cancel
Calling All Music Lovers! SweeTARTS® Drops SweetBEATS™ Music Mixer And Contest With Pop Legend Christina Aguilera

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SweeTARTS®, the beloved candy brand that's known for being more than just one thing, is excited to announce its SweetBEATS online music mixer and contest! Through a world of fresh sounds distilled from the unique properties of SweeTARTS' delicious portfolio, candy-lovers and music fans alike can now combine rhythm and melody to craft a beat as unique as themselves. And looks like it's your lucky summer, Xtina stans, because a pop icon also known for being more than one thing, legendary hit-maker Christina Aguilera, will help bring the whole thing to life.

The iconic musician, designer and mom will hand-select the winning beat after listening to the contest's Top 20 entries, all chosen by fans online.

"SweeTARTS is a brand that embraces unique combinations and duality - our candies are long and short, soft and chewy and sweet and tart," said Jenny Brownson, Brand Manager, SweeTARTS. "Our fans pride themselves in their fearless and dynamic tastes and influences to let their individuality shine for the world. And with SweetBEATS, we're letting them create a multi-dimensional sound that is truly their own. We're thrilled to work with the peerless pop icon Christina Aguilera to help those fans express their individuality and creativity through our mixer this summer."

The winner will not only get bragging rights, but Aguilera will also lend them personal, one-on-one advice to level-up their beat…and even help turn it into a finished track recorded in a professional studio.

"My songs have celebrated individuality, boldness and inclusivity since the day I first stepped foot into a recording studio," said Aguilera. "And SweeTARTS stands for those exact values. That's why I can't wait to hear what my fellow SweeTARTS fans dream up on the SweetBEATS mixer and help the winning artist make their music dream a reality."

But the summertime sweetness doesn't stop there. Nineteen runner-up beats - voted on by fans online - will each receive a prize pack to stay strapped with a summer's supply of SweeTARTS!

SweetBEATS MixerWith the SweetBEATS music mixer, fans can mix and match their very own tunes using a world of pre-programmed melodies and rhythms - all inspired by SweeTARTS' delicious candy portfolio of Ropes, Chewy and Originals. Ready to get mixing?

  • Head to: https://www.makesweetbeats.com
  • Pick your combination of melody and rhythm, like Vintage & Vibey or Soft & Moody.
  • Use the SweeTARTS candy-inspired controls to customize the beat!
  • Name it, save it and share it with friends. The Top 20 beats with the most likes will be eligible for the grand prize and sent to Aguilera for her selection this August.

SweeTARTS are available at mass, grocery, drug and convenience stores nationwide, as well as online through e-commerce partners. To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the SweeTARTS product portfolio, visit www.sweetartscandy.com and follow @SweeTARTSCandy on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About SweeTARTSFirst introduced in 1963, SweeTARTS has grown into a fan-favorite candy brand known for its electrifying flavor combination of delightfully sweet and delicately tart. Available in an array of colorful candy creations, the SweeTARTS product portfolio includes Original SweeTARTS, SweeTARTS Ropes, SweeTARTS Rope Bites, SweeTARTS Chewy and several seasonal favorites.

About FerraraFerrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of nearly 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

Media Contacts: Courtney Pischke, Ferrara Courtney.Pischke@Ferrarausa.com

Kevin Kearney, Golin KKearney@golin.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calling-all-music-lovers-sweetarts-drops-sweetbeats-music-mixer-and-contest-with-pop-legend-christina-aguilera-301332080.html

SOURCE SweeTARTS

