Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Coconut Water Market In Europe | Analyzing Growth In The Soft Drinks Industry | Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 389.45 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the coconut water market in Europe to register a CAGR of about 13%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. All Market Inc., Chi, Goya Foods Inc., GraceKennedy Ltd., green coco europe GmbH, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., Universal Food Public Co. Ltd., VAIVAI SAS, and Worlds Coconut Trading S.L. are some of the major market participants. Although the nutritional benefits of coconut water will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Coconut Water Market in Europe 2021-2025: SegmentationCoconut Water Market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Flavored Coconut Water
  • Plain Coconut Water
  • Geography
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Germany
  • Rest Of Europe

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70696

Coconut Water Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the coconut water market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include All Market Inc., Chi, Goya Foods Inc., GraceKennedy Ltd., green coco europe GmbH, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., Universal Food Public Co. Ltd., VAIVAI SAS, and Worlds Coconut Trading S.L.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Coconut Water Market in Europe size
  • Coconut Water Market in Europe trends
  • Coconut Water Market in Europe industry analysis

The increasing demand for gluten-free food and beverages is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, manufacturing challenges faced by players may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the coconut water market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:Global Functional Water Market - Global functional water market is segmented by product (flavored functional water and unflavored functional water) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Packaged Cactus Water Market - Global packaged cactus water market size is expected to grow by USD 21.93 million during 2020-2024. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Coconut Water Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist coconut water market growth in Europe during the next five years
  • Estimation of the coconut water market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the coconut water market in Europe
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coconut water market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents: Executive Summary Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Flavored coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Plain coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Spain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • All Market Inc.
  • Chi
  • Goya Foods Inc.
  • GraceKennedy Ltd.
  • green coco europe GmbH
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • The Coca-Cola Co.
  • Universal Food Public Co. Ltd.
  • VAIVAI SAS
  • Worlds Coconut Trading S.L.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/coconut-water-market-industry-in-europe-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/coconut-watermarket-v2

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coconut-water-market-in-europe--analyzing-growth-in-the-soft-drinks-industry--technavio-301328741.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Environment#Market Research#Product Market#Market Trends#Europe#Cagr#All Market Inc#Chi Goya Foods Inc#Gracekennedy Ltd#Pepsico Inc#The Coca Cola Co#Vaivai Sas#Vendor Analysis#Mea#Chi Goya Foods Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Related
Industrygetmarketreport.com

Chemical Resistant Labels Market 2021 to 2026 – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast

The latest report titled Global Chemical Resistant Labels Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is designed to follow a chapter-specific research presentation, finding out measures on demand and supply feasibilities, prevalent across the market landscape. This in-depth research report is a systematic in-depth analytical review. Details on graphical analysis and core insights have also been followed to understand the primary attractions of the market, thus serving as an investment guide for all the players comprising established and emerging players planning to establish a market stance in the global Chemical Resistant Labels market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast | Technavio

According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 108.21 million is expected in the stand-up paddleboard market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the stand-up paddleboard market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cosmetic Pigments Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- BASF, Sudarshan, Venator, Merck

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Global Cosmetic Pigments Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Cosmetic Pigments Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are BASF, Sudarshan, Kobo Products, Venator, Merck, Sun Chemical, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, ECKART & Clariant.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Frozen Pizza Market Report, Size, Share, Demand, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Frozen Pizza Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global frozen pizza market report reached US$ 14.5 Billion in 2020. Frozen pizzas are prepared using yeasted flatbread dough and topped with chicken, ham, cheese, sauces and vegetables. They are flash-frozen upon preparation to retain their nutritional value and overall taste. As they are convenient, economical, and have a longer shelf life compared to freshly baked pizzas, their demand is escalating around the world.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Cosmetic Ingredients Market Growth In Commodity Chemicals Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the cosmetic ingredients market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.98 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Growth Analysis In Aerospace & Defense Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft seating market is poised to grow by USD 10.03 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 24% during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour....
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Telematics Boxes Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

Telematics Boxes Market is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Telematics Boxes market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Cordless Garden Equipment Market Growth In Household Appliances Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 396.14 million is expected in the cordless garden equipment market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cordless garden equipment market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Environmentatlantanews.net

Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market 2021: Industry Trends, Demand, Growth, Top Companies Share & Scope Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during (2021-2026). Bio-degradable plastics or bioplastics are designed to be decomposed upon exposure to...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Rodenticides Market, Market Size, Share, Global Trends, Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors, Industry Opportunities, Development Status and Outlook| Western Market Research

Rodenticides Market report offers a deep analysis of the Market Research Industry. It demonstrates a rapid summary of industry data and a key enumerate of the market. The report highlights well-known performers from the Rodenticides Market beside contribution to the market vocation progress within the estimated time. Western Market Research Report covers recent improvements while predicting the expansion of the players of the market.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Facility Management Market Size is Thriving Worldwide- Demand and Analysis 2019-2025

An Up to Date Report on “Facility Management Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Facility Management Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry. The...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market Growth In Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The autonomous vehicle development platform market is set to grow by USD 41.54 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of about 30% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Workspace Management Software Market Growth In Application Software Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 1.37 billion is expected in the workspace management software market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the workspace management software market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Comments / 0

Community Policy