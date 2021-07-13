Cancel
McAfee Partners With Visa To Offer Holistic Security Solutions For Visa Business Cardholders

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) -McAfee today announced a new partnership with Visa that enables Visa financial institution partners in North America and EMEA to offer award-winning internet security to Visa Business cardholders. Visa Business cardholders can save up to 40% on a two-year subscription on comprehensive McAfee solutions that protect sensitive data via email, provide web and firewall protection, offer mobile VPN, and safeguard devices from malware and the latest online threats.

In an increasingly digitized world, small businesses find themselves a key target of hackers, with almost a third of the data breaches in 2020 involving small businesses according to Verizon Business 2020 Data Breach Investigations Report. Due to a lack of resources from a budgetary and staffing perspective, SMB owners are not always able to protect themselves and their customers from the increase in online risks. The rise in threats underscores the need for SMBs to ensure their digital assets are protected from the latest threats facing organizations today.

"As small business owners rely more heavily on their digital infrastructure it's never been more important to ensure that the proper protections have been implemented," said Pedro Gutierrez, SVP Global Consumer Sales & Operations at McAfee. "We are proud to partner with Visa to offer solutions to their Visa Business cardholders and look forward to helping these organizations stay secure so they can focus on what matters most to their business."

The McAfee security solution will provide protection for varying number of PCs, Macs, iOS and Android devices to fit specific business size and needs. As an upgraded offer, Visa Infinite Business cardholders in the U.S. can save up to 63% and receive access to flexible licensing options, including a one-year subscription to McAfee® Total Protection for 5/10/25 devices with varying levels of TechMaster call support. The remainder of the U.S. and Canada cardholders, as well as EMEA, have access to two-year licensing options for McAfee Total Protection for 5/10/25 devices.

"Protecting the top line from fraud helps improve the bottom line for small businesses," said Gloria Colgan, global head of card products and platforms, Visa Business Solutions. "With Visa's Payment Fraud Disruption capabilities inherently protecting all Visa Business cardholders behind the scenes, offering McAfee Total Protection provides an additional layer of security that can help further prevent fraud, which can have an outsized impact on small businesses."

The security offerings are now available to eligible cardholders in North America (U.S. and Canada) and EMEA (England, Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Finland, Poland, and Czech Republic). For more information about McAfee consumer security products, please visit http://mcafee.com/.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is a leader in personal security for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee consumer solutions adapt to users' needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protects their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https://www.mcafee.com/consumer

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005848/en/

