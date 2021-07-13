Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cloud-native Platform Five Sigma Partners With Qover To Scale Superior Claims Experience In-house

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

BRUSSELS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a nutshell

  • Qover sets up a robust in-house technology-led claims management structure with Five Sigma's end-to-end claims handling workflow for rapid and efficient processing of claims, enabling an enhanced digital experience for its partners and end-customers.

Qover partners with cloud-native platform Five Sigma to scale superior claims experience

Five Sigma today announced a new strategic partnership designed to increase the speed and quality of claims management with Qover, a leading insurtech company which provides innovative embedded insurance solutions globally.

"At Qover, we strive to provide seamless digital experiences for our partners and their customers, and claims management is central to achieving this aim. After an exhaustive evaluation ranging from low-code build vs buy options, we selected Five Sigma as their CMS capabilities fully complement and enhance Qover's innovative embedded insurance solutions" said Quentin Colmant, CEO and Co-founder of Qover.

Qover's insurance solutions are available in real-time through Open APIs or white labelling that can be easily and quickly integrated into any digital platform looking to make insurance part of its strategy. Five Sigma's unique capabilities with rapid configurable digital claim workflows enable a high degree of automation all through the First Notice of Loss (FNOL) to the claim settlement process. The claim platform also features modern communication tools that allow for email, SMS, phone calls and live video with end-customers.

" Qover is pioneering the embedded insurance vertical for fast growing companies in the B2B2C and B2C space where engaging with customers and clients proactively through digital channels is the key success. We are thrilled to partner with Qover to strengthen its value proposition and support its ambitious growth plans" stated Oded Barak, CEO of Five Sigma

Qover plans to start handling claims across Europe on Five Sigma CMS within a short span of 8 to 10 weeks that will lay the foundation to rapidly scale its claims organization internally and through third parties with unified workflows and data integration capabilities

About Qover Key facts

  • Live in 32 European countries
  • 1M people covered
  • 95% satisfaction score

As an international pioneer in the insurance industry, Qover designs, builds and distributes innovative digital insurance solutions to help fast-growing companies globally. Its insurance solutions are available in real-time through APIs or white labelling that can be easily and quickly integrated into its partners' digital platforms. Qover's long-standing partners include renowned companies such as Deliveroo, Revolut, Wolt, Decathlon, Cowboy, Immoweb and many others. For more information, visit https://qover.com

About Five Sigma Five Sigma CMS is cloud-native data-driven claims management platform with embedded AI/ML capabilities that is leading the future of claims resolution for the Insurance Industry.

Five Sigma CMS is available as an end-to-end claim management platform or in modules for specific business functions with the objectives of improving claims accuracy, enhancing policyholders' experience, compliance & operational productivity and making claims-data readily available within Insurer's ecosystem for AI/ML, risk selection & other purposes. We collaborate directly with our clients to align Five Sigma CMS capabilities to their specific initiatives, delivering speed to market with desired business outcomes. For more information visit https://fivesigmalabs.com

Five Sigma Contact: Tushar Bholé VP & Head of Sales tushar@fivesigmalabs.com Qover Contact: Marine D'Hollander Marketing & PR manager marine@qover.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-native-platform-five-sigma-partners-with-qover-to-scale-superior-claims-experience-in-house-301332132.html

SOURCE Five Sigma

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Company#Insurance Plans#Cms#The First Notice Of Loss#Fnol#Sms#Sigma Qover#Qover Key Facts Live#European#The Insurance Industry#Insurer#Ai Ml#Tushar Bhol Vp Head
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management In The Cloud At Scale

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services. OpenText™ (OTEX), announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.
Businessaithority.com

Hunter Strategy Joins Google Cloud Partner Program

Boutique cloud engineering and agile DevOps firm, Hunter Strategy, announced earlier this week their entrance to Google Cloud’s partner network. This strategic partnership certifies Hunter’s technical expertise in agile cloud development. As a Google Cloud Partner, Hunter joins a premier alliance of Cloud engineers to expand services offerings around cloud advisory, migration, software security, automation, orchestration, and robust managed services capabilities.
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Glo Fiber Partners With Cloud Company

Glo Fiber, a Valley internet service provider, has partnered with cloud company CSG Field Service Management to improve services, according to a press release. Glo Fiber began setting up residential connections in Harrisonburg last year. Glo is a subsidiary of Edinburg-based Shentel. Previously, if city residents wanted internet, they had...
Softwarebostonnews.net

Enterprise Video Content Management Market Is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Avaya, Google

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Enterprise Video Content Management Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Enterprise Video Content Management Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Enterprise Video Content Management market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Enterprise Video Content Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
BusinessEntrepreneur

HCL Technologies Selected As a Strategic Launch Partner For Microsoft Cloud For Financial Services

HCL Technologies (HCL), a global technology company, on Monday, announced it was selected as a launch partner for Microsoft’s recently announced industry cloud: Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services. Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services brings together capabilities with multilayered security and comprehensive compliance coverage to deliver differentiated customer experiences, improve employee...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Abstrakt Marketing Acquires Sapper Consulting To Create The Largest Lead Generation Company Of Its Kind In The U.S.

ST. LOUIS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt Marketing Group , the region's largest marketing company, just got bigger - and better. The company today announced the acquisition of another growing St. Louis-based firm, Sapper Consulting. The combination will enable Abstrakt to offer comprehensive integrated marketing services to more than 1,700 clients in all 50 U.S. states, and will fuel a three-year growth strategy to lead it from 500 employees and more than $58 million in revenues by the end of 2021 to about 1,000 employees and $100 million in revenues by 2023.
Small BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Scaling Cloud Revenues At TPx

How Don Joos and His Team Are Capturing the Large and Growing Market for Managed Services Providers. Our team of experts from the Revenue Enablement Institute studies how leading organizations are transforming their commercial models to accelerate revenue growth. We profile growth leaders – CXOs – who are at the forefront of defining, enabling, and leading the execution of the 21st Century Commercial Model.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Sanjib Sahoo Joins Ingram Micro As Chief Digital Officer

In June, Sanjib Sahoo was named executive vice president and chief digital officer of Ingram Micro. He takes on this role with the company at an inflection point in its digital journey, as well as at a time of changing ownership for the company. Platinum Equity announced that it completed the acquisition of Ingram Micro from HNA Technology Co., Ltd, a part of HNA Group, on July 7, 2021 for a total enterprise value of $7.2 billion, in a transaction that includes $5.9 billion of equity value.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Hybrid Physical-Digital Buying Experiences Lead Post-Pandemic Trends

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Vikram Dhawan, vice president and senior project leader at Kount, discusses how the pandemic has combined physical and digital experiences by giving consumers more ways to engage with their favorite brands.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Fintech startup Solarisbank raises $224M and acquires rival

Financial technology startup Solarisbank AG today said that it has closed a $224 million funding round at a $1.65 billion valuation and announced plans to acquire a competing startup called Contis Group Ltd. The $1.65 billion valuation means Solarisbank is now valued at more than four times what it was...
Industrynewmilfordspectrum.com

EdgePetrol Signs on as Mako VPN Cloud Partner

ELGIN, Ill. (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. EdgePetrol has joined the Mako VPN Cloud Partner Program, making it easier for petro/c-store retail customers to connect to EdgePetrol’s fuel pricing services. The software company’s distributed retailers implement Mako Networks SD-WAN technology to ensure reliable and secure network connections. Mako’s VPN Cloud Partner...
Businessaithority.com

Oktopost Secures $20 Million In Growth Equity Funding For B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

Funding from Expedition Growth Capital will accelerate product roadmap, expand customer success and grow sales & marketing resources to capitalise on burgeoning demand. Oktopost, the world’s only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Cloud-native RPA architecture drives Automation Anywhere’s strategy

Robotic process automation (RPA) leader Automation Anywhere Inc. (AAI) has grown to become the top public cloud RPA platform with 54% market share according to IDC — more than all the other players combined. This seems to indicate that the company’s major cloud engineering push and marketing partnership with Google have paid off.
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

TTElectronics and Radwave partner on EM tracking platform

TT Electronics has partnered with Radwave Technologies to help bring a customisable electromagnetic (EM) tracking platform to the surgical navigation market. This technology offers solutions for medical device innovators who are seeking to add new or improved EM capabilities to their medical devices. The complete navigation system can be customised...
SoftwareSDTimes.com

Google enabling data-driven experiences at scale through new Looker updates

Google today announced new features that will help organizations deliver data-driven experiences at scale in Looker 21, the platform that allows anyone in a business to quickly analyze and find insights in datasets. One new feature is the Extension Framework available as part of the new Looker Developer Portal. The...
Technologyaithority.com

BlueVoyant Launches Modern SOC for Splunk Cloud Platform

Solution Combines the Splunk Security Cloud With Bluevoyant’s 24/7 Industry-Leading Threat Detection, Response and Remediation Capabilities to Help Customers Maximize Their Investment in Splunk Cloud Platform. BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company, announced the launch of its BlueVoyant Modern SOC for Splunk Cloud Platform, designed to empower customers and maximize their investment...
Economycisco.com

CX Cloud energizes large-scale digital transformation at Enel

With 74 million users and more than 2.2 million kilometers of managed network, Enel Group is the largest electricity distribution company in the world. Cisco has been a key partner in its digital transformation, helping to connect solar and wind energy to its network and set the path for a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy