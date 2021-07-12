Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA rumors: Jayson Tatum: I was mad about not making All-NBA team

HoopsHype
 16 days ago

Being left off the team cost Tatum a $33-million contract increase and the slight has been a source of anger and motivation. Tatum was incensed about not making All-NBA. “Yeah, I was mad about it and it had nothing to do with the money,” he said. “I just felt like I increased my assists, my points, my rebounds, I clearly had a better season this year than last season. With COVID and how it affected our team, I guess people held that against me. I clearly should have made one of those teams but it will happen, but just get better for next year. How could you watch my game and the season I had and think I wasn’t one of the best 15 players?”

hoopshype.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Nba Team#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
HoopsHype

NBA rumors: Zach LaVine starting for Team USA

Chase Hughes: Team USA’s starting lineup vs. Argentina: Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo. Beal has started all three games so far. Shams Charania: Jayson Tatum will not play tonight vs. Argentina due to right knee soreness. He is day to day, Team USA says. 1...
NBAamericanpeoplenews.com

What can the Olympics do for Jayson Tatum?

The Olympics are a special occasion for NBA players rife with different opportunities. The opportunity to represent your country and compete for a gold medal. The opportunity to create lasting bonds with fellow teammates and memories that will last a lifetime. And who knows? Maybe those moments can serve as the seeds that bloom into the next NBA superteam.
NBANBA

2021 Awards Series MVP: Jayson Tatum

It’s that time of the year again: Awards Season at Celtics.com! As we do every offseason, we’re handing out six virtual trophies as we roll through this year’s Celtics.com Awards Series. There are no acceptance speeches, and the voting committee is made up of only two of your favorite beat writers, but we do have some top-flight Celtics performances to outline. So here we go...
NBANESN.com

Jayson Tatum Reacts To His Jersey Being Among NBA’s Most Popular

Jayson Tatum is on a fast track to becoming one of the NBA’s best players. The Celtics superstar, despite only having four seasons under his belt, appears to already be among the league’s most popular. The NBA on Wednesday released its list of the top 15 most popular jerseys. Tatum...
chatsports.com

Jayson Tatum was ‘shocked’ by Celtics’ front office changes

When it was announced that Brad Stevens would replace Danny Ainge as the Celtics’ president of basketball operations in June, it shocked several people in the basketball world. It also shocked one of their star players. Jayson Tatum admitted to the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn that he was “shocked” by...
NBACelticsBlog

Jayson Tatum sits out Team USA’s blowout win over Argentina with knee soreness

After playing nearly 55 minutes in two games over three days, Team USA sat Jayson Tatum with knee soreness. USA Basketball would go on to crush Argentina 108-80 on Tuesday night. The injury is not considered to be serious and Tatum is considered day-to-day and was rested as a precaution as the national team ramps up their preparation for the Olympics.
NBAcelticslife.com

Video: Best of Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown

Here's over five minutes from this past 2020-21 season of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown collaborating on the court for the Boston Celtics courtesy of Tomasz Kordylewski. Might want to keep these two together!
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Where does Boston's Jayson Tatum rank among NBA stars?

Where does Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum rank amongst his peers in the NBA heading into the 2021-22 season? The St. Louis native recently let it slip he was perturbed by not being named All-NBA in 2020-21, meaning at least in the eyes of those voting for the coveted distinction, Tatum was not quite worthy of being seen as a top-15 player in the league.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Jerami Grant makes his return with Team USA

Brian Windhorst: Jerami Grant is expected to be cleared from quarantine and will be available to travel with Team USA to Japan, sources said. Americans have final exhibition against Spain set for 9 p.m. ET. 1 day ago – via Marc Berman @ New York Post. The U.S. Olympic team,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy