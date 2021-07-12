NBA rumors: Jayson Tatum: I was mad about not making All-NBA team

Being left off the team cost Tatum a $33-million contract increase and the slight has been a source of anger and motivation. Tatum was incensed about not making All-NBA. “Yeah, I was mad about it and it had nothing to do with the money,” he said. “I just felt like I increased my assists, my points, my rebounds, I clearly had a better season this year than last season. With COVID and how it affected our team, I guess people held that against me. I clearly should have made one of those teams but it will happen, but just get better for next year. How could you watch my game and the season I had and think I wasn’t one of the best 15 players?”