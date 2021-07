He could have quit. You wouldn't have blamed him. Brian was a great kid but not a great baseball player. He did fine through tee-ball and pitching machine leagues, but when he reached the ripe old age of nine in his first year of "real" baseball, Brian recorded only one hit in more than 30 games. The word "hit" is doing a lot of work there. His bat touched the ball and the team we were playing seemed confused and he made it to first. I'm not sure how the play would have been scored in Major League Baseball, but we gave him a hit. With his stack of walks and strikeouts, we weren't going to be accused of padding his stats.