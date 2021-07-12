Cancel
NBA rumors: Rockets still paying Daryl Morey, Tad Brown despite taking positions with 76ers

HoopsHype
 16 days ago

The Rockets’ agreement with Daryl Morey, Tad Brown and others that were part of sale when the team was sold to Tillman Fertitta in 2017 gave five-year guaranteed contract extensions in which they will get paid by the Rockets, even after taking positions with other organizations, a person with knowledge of the agreements said. That could have worked to provide incentives to leave the team during that five-year period.

hoopshype.com

