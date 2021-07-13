City Council Meeting

Winnipeg City Councillor Janice Lukes (Waverley West) jousted with Mayor Brian Bowman over staff salaries during question period at Thursday’s meeting of council. Lukes, along with other Winnipeg city councillors, receives $84,924 annually to cover the cost of an executive assistant and all other office expenses. The mayor’s office, which includes multiple staff members, has an annual operating budget of around $1.8 million. In 2020, Bowman underspent his office budget, returning $166,603 to City coffers. The combined 2020 cost for mayoral staff salaries was $740,889.
