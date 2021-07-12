Cancel
Ruth Silman, a ‘multi-dimensional’ lawyer, mother, and friend, dies at 52

By Bryan Marquard
Boston Globe
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo stranger to ascending heights, Ruth Silman hiked to the top of all 46 high peaks in the Adirondack Mountains before turning 46. Reaching a different kind of summit brought her renown within Boston’s legal community, though, when five years ago she became the first woman named managing partner of Nixon Peabody’s Boston office. As an attorney focusing on environmental issues, simply landing a job at the firm in 2000 had expanded her horizons.

#Race#The Lawyer#Friendship#On And On And On#Anderson Kreiger#The World Trade Center#Cornell University#Old Colony
