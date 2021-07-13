Bill Gates Was on the ‘Verge of Tears’ While Talking About Divorce: Report

Bill Gates was apparently tearing up while talking about his divorce during a Q&A session at the Allen & Co. “summer camp for billionaires” last week. The off-the-record session came after Gates spoke about climate change, the New York Post reports. CNBC host Becky Quick asked him about the future of the Gates Foundation and his divorce. One attendee told the paper the billionaire admitted he was at fault for the split from Melinda French Gates. “He did seem a bit emotional about it,” the attendee said. “He might have been on the verge of tears.” Gates was also allegedly standoffish throughout the event, sources told the Post, brushing off other attendees who sought to speak with him. “Bill Gates was pretty much a total asshole,” one person said. Gates has been seen rubbing shoulders with his other fellow billionaires Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg.