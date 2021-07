FARGO — Winnipeg ran out to a big lead and got a good start from Pete Perez to down Fargo-Moorhead 10-5 on Sunday before 2,054 at Newman Outdoor Field. In the first two nights of the four-game series, Winnipeg saw the RedHawks total 28 runs and 39 hits. On Sunday, the Goldeyes led 8-0 before the RedHawks could get on the board, sending F-M starter Gage Hinsz to the bench with one out in the sixth.