When the pandemic hit, friends Michael Broderick and Jorge Negrete were at a loss on what to do next after they were furloughed from their hospitality jobs at Tenaya Lodge. The two share an interest in biking, so they decided that since there wasn’t one in their native town of Oakhurst, they decided to give the community it’s only go-to bike shop in quite some time. That became the origins of the Pedal Forward Bikes & Adventure shop. The location is adjacent to the Sierra National Forest and only fifteen miles from the south entrance to Yosemite National Park, and the company foundation is based on the Triple Bottom Line, where they look beyond profit to include people and environmental issues. The duo became certified by the Professional Bike Mechanics Association; they were off and running and they’ve been open since last September.