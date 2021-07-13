Man Arrested On Ohio County Felony Warrant
An Ohio man was chased down and arrested by police after a July 5 incident, and now faces a litany of misdemeanor charges, including a felony charge from 2018. Around 1:11 a.m. July 5, Ohio County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Cerise Lane, where a disorderly man had apparently attacked a woman. The man, later identified as Jason Lee Beaty, 39 of Bethel, Ohio, had fled onto a hillside behind the apartments where deputies began calling for him.www.theintelligencer.net
