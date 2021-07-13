Cancel
Man Arrested On Ohio County Felony Warrant

Intelligencer
 14 days ago

An Ohio man was chased down and arrested by police after a July 5 incident, and now faces a litany of misdemeanor charges, including a felony charge from 2018. Around 1:11 a.m. July 5, Ohio County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Cerise Lane, where a disorderly man had apparently attacked a woman. The man, later identified as Jason Lee Beaty, 39 of Bethel, Ohio, had fled onto a hillside behind the apartments where deputies began calling for him.

www.theintelligencer.net

Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Osaka: High pressure of Olympics 'a bit much'

Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, in straight sets on Tuesday. The second-ranked Japanese tennis star lost 6-1, 6-4 to the former French Open finalist. She said after the match she was starting to feel some of the pressure as being one of the faces for the Games. Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.

