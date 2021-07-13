Maine Event Comedy presents AJ Hapenny
Maine Event Comedy presents Cape Cod’s AJ Hapenny at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at Craft Brew Underground in Auburn. The show will also feature Jack Hall and Mike Fahey. Hapenny has a unique style which combines witty wordplay with organic audience interaction. He has performed alongside national acts Jim Breuer and Lenny Clarke and will take part in this year’s 6th City Comedy Festival in Cleveland and the Burbank Comedy Festival in CA. He is also a Funny4Funds branch owner and founder of Paperback Comedy, which created a thriving scene in Cape Cod.www.sunjournal.com
