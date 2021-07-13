Cancel
Henry County, IA

Public Health’s COVID-19 Case Investigation Changing

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 15 days ago

Based on guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health, Henry County Public Health will now focus COVID-19 case investigation on outbreaks and vulnerable settings like long term cares and end routine COVID-19 case investigation calls for all positive reports. This means if you test positive for COVID-19, a Public Health official will no longer call you to do an investigation. This adjustment helps refocus resources and efforts on the variety of issues that affect the public’s health and reflects a much wider understanding among the public on how to protect themselves. If conditions change, Henry County has the discretion to resume case investigation calls as needed. If you have any questions related to your positive test, you may still call Public Health at 319-385-0779.

kilj.com

