My 4 year old daughter was upset and said she wants to "go away forever." How should I respond to suicidal ideation or comments at this young age? Concerned Parent. I want to start with empathy for you, and how hard that was to hear from your daughter. Any comment that hints at a possibility of our child wanting to die hurts a parent's heart. This topic of utmost importance does not get discussed as much as it should, so thank you for bringing it up.