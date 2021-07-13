Cancel
Henry County, IA

Public Health Urges Vaccination Before Old Threshers

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 15 days ago

Henry County Public Health urges all eligible residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine before the Old Threshers Reunion. The vaccine can keep you from getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19, helps keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19, and may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. With visitors coming to our area from all over the state and country, the risk of community spread will increase. The best thing you can do to protect yourself and others in our community is to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

South, North Korea reopen hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South and North Korea have restored hotlines that Pyongyang severed a year ago when ties deteriorated sharply, and the two countries' leaders are renewing efforts to rebuild relations, Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday. The decision on the hotlines was made by South Korean President...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Los Angeles to require city employees prove vaccination status or submit weekly tests

Los Angeles city workers are now required to submit their proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or submit a weekly negative test, city officials said Tuesday. The new policy is part of a broader plan by Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez to "aggressively" pursue a vaccine mandate for all city workers once vaccines have received full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

