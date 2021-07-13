Sanofi announces Paris 2024 Premium partnership for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction in France - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 (Q2 2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The French construction sector declined by 13.2% in 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. According to Eurostat, the construction industry's value-add contracted by 7.6% year on year (YoY) in the fourth quarter of 2020, preceded by Y-o-Y declines of 11.1% in Q3 and 30% in Q2 2020.The industry is expected to recover in 2021, and grow by 8.6% this year, registering an annual average growth of 1.9% between 2022-2025. The sharp growth in 2021 will mainly be driven by the very low starting base in the previous year, particularly in the second quarter. Although short-term investments in the industry could be affected by the weak consumer and investor confidence, output over the forecast period will be supported by government spending on overall infrastructure, particularly in preparation for the upcoming summer Olympic games in Paris in 2024. The government plans to spend EUR6.8 billion ( US$8 billion) to upgrade the country's infrastructure by 2024.Long-term growth in the industry will be also driven by the government's plan to invest EUR80 billion ( US$94.4 billion) on transport infrastructure between 2018 and 2037. On a positive note, work is progressing on the EUR31.7 billion ( US$37.4 billion) Grand Paris Express Metro Rail project, which is claimed to be the biggest urban mobility project currently underway in Europe.This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in France. It provides -