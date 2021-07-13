SpareBank 1 SMN: Fremtind "“ first-half results 2021
SpareBank 1 SMN holds a 19.5% stake in SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS. SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS owns 65% of Fremtind. Fremtind's pre-tax profit as at 30 June 2021 was NOK 1,668m. Through its stake in SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS, SpareBank 1 SMN's share of Fremtind's pre-tax profit as at 30 June 2021 is NOK 211.4m. The board of directors of Fremtind will consider the first-half accounts on 10 August.
