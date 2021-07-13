SpareBank 1 SMN: Fremtind "“ first-half results 2021

StoneCo's earnings came in below expectations. Threre's a lot of promise for StoneCo's future. Shares of Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) fell 20% in the first six months of 2021 according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Fourth-quarter earnings reported in March and first-quarter earnings reported in June both came in below analyst expectations, and shares are trading at almost 120 times trailing-12-month earnings. It's fallen even more since July 1 and is down 25% year to date as of this writing, as seen in this chart.