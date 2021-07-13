Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap Announce Treatment of Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients with Aviptadil in the I-SPY COVID Trial
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that its collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) (" NRx ") and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative(TM) (" Quantum Leap ") have announced that they have begun treating patients with inhaled aviptadil in the I-SPY COVID Trial (NCT04488081), a phase 2 adaptive platform trial aimed at improving treatment for severely and critically ill COVID-19 patients. The related NRx/Quantum Leap press release can be accessed through the following link .www.streetinsider.com
