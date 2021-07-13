Assiniboia Downs Results Monday July 12th, 2021

Yarbrough allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out six across seven innings in a no-decision versus Cleveland on Sunday. Yarbrough got the mistake out of the way early, as Cesar Hernandez took him deep to lead off the first inning. Other than that, it was an excellent effort for the southpaw in his first quality start since June 27. The performance was wasted when Matt Wisler allowed two runs and took the loss in the eighth inning. Yarbrough lowered his ERA to 4.38 with a 1.19 WHIP and 90:20 K:BB across 109 innings. He projects for a home start versus Boston next weekend.