Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Assiniboia Downs Results Monday July 12th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 13 days ago

5th-$12,844, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.000, 48.200, 1:01.400, 00.000, 00.000, 1:15.600. Mister Snickers120467-153-22-1½1-2¼J. Carreno1.20. Not a Doctor121275-24-13-12-¾S. Chadee Jr.11.10. Exhi Kid124522-12-hd1-hd3-1½N. Stephenson1.80. Devils Time124156-1½7-125-1½4-2¼R. Zenteno Jr.10.20. Gs Poppy's Warrior124743-11-hd4-45-2¾R. Mangalee13.55. Nothinbutablur124634-26-26-½6-5¾L. Nelson5.90. Runaway Hurricane121388887-2¼S. Chickeness37.70. Amma's Star124811-35-1½7-68N. Austin44.45. 4 (4)Mister Snickers4.403.002.40.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chkd#Wd Mov Fractional#1 01 400#Empire Maker#Devils#Warrior124743#R#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Delta Downs Results Thursday July 15th, 2021

4th-$25,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:74.920. Midnight Biscuit126511-½1-hd1-2¼G. Ortiz7.604.203.202.80. Getting Some of That126464-½3-12-1¼R. Leblanc9.406.009.90. Lolas Lil Ed1282375-hd3-½E. Gonzalez5.008.00. Our Hot Topic128142-12-34-½R. Cabrera6.00. Heza Streakin Cash128675-½6-15-hdU. Luna1.60. Patriot Mountain126756-hd76-2½P. Ramirez4.50. Waylons Lil Shooter128323-hd4-17J. Garcia, Jr.24.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-5) 3...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Results Wednesday July 14th, 2021

8th-$16,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 22.040, 45.450, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 57.900. Scratched: No Mo Hooch, Demigod, Riding the Train, Master Guns. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Rusty Cage124421-1½1-1½1-21-2¾A. Juarez, Jr.2.90. Outerbanks124632-hd2-hd3-22-hdE. Lara9.00. Deuce124543-1½3-2½2-hd3-½L. Wade0.50. Kierkegaard124314-1½4-24-14-4½L. Negron8.10. I'm a Special Star119255-35-2½5-45-6½K. Harr13.90. Cintarosa Ranch124166666C. Lindsay34.50. 6 (4)Rusty Cage7.805.002.20.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Motosurfers racing this weekend in downtown Sebring

SEBRING — For the first time in almost two years, MotoSurf America will return to the United States for its inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup, debuting two forms of competition water racing this weekend on Lake Jackson. It’s a new water sport event for the area, and another opportunity for members...
Florida Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Sebring, AP get AAA wins, LP falls

SEBRING — Local Dixie Youth Baseball AAA teams were out in full-force for the second day of the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament on Sunday. Sebring defeated Spring Hill’s American Division team 12-3 in the Division I AAA bracket while Avon Park trounced Blountstown 21-1 and Lake Placid couldn’t hold on in a 9-8 loss to San Antonio over in the Division II AAA side.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Early Entries, Sunday July 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Fighting Heart (L), 118M. Almeida3-6-xRafael Schistl. 5Urban Warrior (L), 118H. Diaz, Jr.3-4-2Rafael Schistl. 6Two Steppin Kluki (L), 118F. Peterson8-6-3John Pimental. 7Trump This (L), 123I. Castillo9-x-xJohn Stephens. 8Inappropriate (L), 123T. Mejia3-7-8Clarence King. 2nd-$57,500, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code),...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Belmont Park Results Sunday July 4th, 2021

8th-$96,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Inner Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.110, 45.090, 58.970, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.070. Scratched: Holiday Stone, Yodel E. A. Who, The Connector. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Fiya122411-1½1-11-11-hdL. Saez4.103.302.201.05. Pulsate122233-½3-½2-22-2¼J. Ortiz5.502.807.60. Maxwell Esquire12414554-2½3-4I. Ortiz, Jr.2.102.10. Battle Station124522-½2-½3-hd4-6¼J. Velazquez5.80. Reux122354-24-1½55M. Franco6.70. $1 Pick 3 (3-4-4) 3 Correct...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Grande Prairie Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Timbers Express , 126L. Bugeaud4-3-5Brant Laczo5/1. 3Northforkhigh , 126L. Allen6-2-4Buckey Stockwell5/2. 4Yes Im First , 126J. Rocha3-4-xLaurie Ferguson2/1. 5Sparks in the Night , 126J. Botellox-x-xWesley Oulton3/1. 2nd-$4,000, Trial, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Shamoura , 126F....
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Delta Downs-4-Add

4th_$25,000, alc, 3YO up, , cloudy. Off 4:16. Time 4:74.92. Fast. Also Ran_Our Hot Topic, Heza Streakin Cash, Patriot Mountain, Waylons Lil Shooter. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $97.05. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $42.50. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $40.70. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-2-1) paid $84.47. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-2) paid $104.85.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park-3-Add

3rd_$8,200, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Off 1:38. Time 1:12.11. Fast. Scratched_Limehousegas. Also Ran_Old Timer's Day, Coworker, Danzo. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $90.50. $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $80.10. $0.1 Superfecta (7-1-4-6) paid $97.22. $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-4) paid $156.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Los Alamitos, CAmidfloridanewspapers.com

Los Alamitos Early Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Nutty Sierra (L), 121E. Rojas Fernandez3-1-1Jesus Nunez. 3Chief Eagle Eye (L), 121E. Payeras3-2-4Sergio Morfin. 4Battling Gervinho (L), 121C. Figueroa4-5-1Roman Figueroa. 5According to Plan (L), 121J. Sanchez6-2-4Adriana Vallejo. 6Hoss Cartwright (L), 121W. Barnett2-3-5Angela Aquino. 7Time N Money (L), 111R. Ramirez5-2-1Jorge Farias. 8Neah Bay (L), 121F. Orduna-Rojas2-2-5Brian...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Sam Houston Race Park-8-Add

8th_$20,500, , 3YO up, 2½f, cloudy. Off 10:12. Time 1:32.60. Fast. Also Ran_Howling Good Time, Nanyehi, Tf a Special Runaway, Flirt Wagon, Corona Sinn Fein, Carson City Train, Blue Duck La Jolla. dh_Nanyehi, Tf a Special Runaway (5). $1 Pick 3 (10-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $1,142.60. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $90.60. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $59.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-9-1) paid $333.69. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-9) paid $311.80.
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Pimlico Entries, Saturday

1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$34,500, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5f. 4th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5f. 5th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Clubman123Apostle123. McCain126a-Halite126. Closer Look123a-Thundershook126. McElmore Avenue123My Friends Beer116. a-Coupled. 6th_$46,000, mdn spl wt,...
Theater & Dancemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Colonial Downs

1st_$30,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$50,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f. 3rd_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 4th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 5th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up, 5½f. Meadow Stable Stakes. Distant Thunder122War Tocsin122. Gale Winds118Grateful Bred122. Elusive Mischief124Hypothesis126. Great Camanoe122So Street124. Sky Magician122Sky's Not Falling118. Flank...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Thistledown

1st_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$11,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 3rd_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$27,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 6f. Last Drop of Wine119Obiwan123. Totellyouthetruth119Strategic Ekati119. Magical Express119Cumber119. 5th_$33,300, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f. I'mma Natural117You're My Boy Blue115. Ma Moos Warrior115Classic...
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Blue Streaks strike again

SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks have a fourth shot to claim a World Series title. The All-Star AAA Division 1 team won the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship Tuesday morning with an 11-7 win over Spring Hill National. It’s the program’s second consecutive championship and the fourth overall....
Golfmidfloridanewspapers.com

Johnson's short memory comes in handy at Royal St. George's

One of Dustin Johnson’s best traits is a short memory, and given some of the misfortune he’s had in the majors, he needs it. So don’t expect him to return to Royal St. George’s for the British Open this week and remember too much beyond being a runner-up to Darren Clarke in 2011.
NHLCBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Trevino: Not starting Sunday

Trevino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Houston. Trevino was activated from the injured list Friday and made his first start since late June on Saturday, but he's back on the bench a day later. Jonah Heim will start Sunday as the pair may split playing time behind the plate.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Austin Meadows: Goes yard twice in win

Meadows went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 8-2 win over Cleveland. The 26-year-old slugged a pair of two-run shots, taking J.C. Mejia deep in the third inning and touching up Trevor Stephan in the ninth. Meadows snapped a 22-game power drought with the performance, and on the season he's slashing .243/.333/.472 with 18 homers and 70 RBI through 93 contests.
Soccermidfloridanewspapers.com

AP Sportlight

1920 — Babe Ruth breaks his season record of 29 homers with his 30th, leading the New York Yankees past the St. Louis Browns, 5-2. Ruth ends the season with 54. 1920 — The United States sweeps Australia in five matches to win the Davis Cup for the first time since 1913. The U.S. team is made up of Bill Tilden and Bill Johnston.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Excellent in no-decision

Yarbrough allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out six across seven innings in a no-decision versus Cleveland on Sunday. Yarbrough got the mistake out of the way early, as Cesar Hernandez took him deep to lead off the first inning. Other than that, it was an excellent effort for the southpaw in his first quality start since June 27. The performance was wasted when Matt Wisler allowed two runs and took the loss in the eighth inning. Yarbrough lowered his ERA to 4.38 with a 1.19 WHIP and 90:20 K:BB across 109 innings. He projects for a home start versus Boston next weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy