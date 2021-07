Enabling Manufacturers to Establish Sound Pharma Supply Chains for APIs, Dose Forms, Excipients, Intermediates and More. Clarivate Plc (CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced the launch of the Cortellis Supply Chain Network™, a part of the Cortellis suite of life science intelligence solutions. The solution supports generics companies, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturers, fine chemical manufacturers, excipient manufacturers, raw materials suppliers, and biopharma in their pursuit to maintain a steady supply chain — ultimately making therapies easily accessible to all patients. The Cortellis Supply Chain Network can connect more than 70K+ companies – buyers and sellers – with more data added by the expert research team and directly by users every day.