Tucson, AZ

National Weather Service issues flash flood warning

By Maria Arey
KGUN 9 On Your Side
13 days ago
 13 days ago
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of southern Arizona.

The flash flood warning includes Tucson, Casas Adobes, Catalina Foothills, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Tanque Verde until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to NWS.

The NWS says these conditions can be life-threatening, and individuals should not attempt to travel.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

