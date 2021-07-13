Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Spelling and expelling demonyms

Journal Review
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeelzebub. Mammon. Legion. These are demon names. Today we’re talking about demonyms, which are different from demon names. The devil is in the details, I suppose. Demonyms are the words we use for groups of people from different places. We get the word “demonym” from the Greek words “demos” (people, citizens, tribespeople) and “nym” (name). Think about the words “democracy” and “demographic,” for example. These words both have to do with people in a certain region or group. For example, we call people from Greece (referred to as “the birthplace of democracy”) “Greeks.” That’s a demonym.

www.journalreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelling#Cia#Greeks#Martians#Neptunian#Cia#Irish#Citizens Of Ghana#Ghanaians#Ivorians#Mainers#Albanian#Curtishoneycutt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Greece
Related
Indiana StateSouthside Times

Grammar Guy: Antonyms and demonyms

Beelzebub. Mammon. Legion. These are demon names. Today we are talking about demonyms, which are different from demon names. The devil is in the details, I suppose. Demonyms are the words we use for groups of people from different places. We get the word demonym from the Greek words “demos” (people, citizens, tribespeople) and “nym” (name). Think about the words “democracy” and “demographic.” These words both have to do with people in a specific region or group. For example, we call people from Greece (referred to as “the birthplace of democracy”) “Greeks.” That is a demonym.
Florida StateConcord Monitor

Robert Azzi: Spell it out

Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Louisiana, recently won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee. By correctly spelling “murraya,” Avant-garde, a gifted basketball player who holds three Guinness World Records in dribbling, became the bee’s first African American champion. She wasn’t the first African American to advance to the finals. In...
GardeningMorganton News Herald

Hoe no! Facebook spelling snafu spells trouble for N.Y. gardening group

Moderating a Facebook gardening group in western New York is not without challenges. There are complaints of wooly bugs, inclement weather and the novice members who insist on using dish detergent on their plants. And then there's the word "hoe." Facebook's algorithms sometimes flag this particular word as "violating community...
Cleveland, OHJournal & Sunday Journal

A seldom told spelling bee tale

So you heard about Zaila Avant-garde winning the National Spelling Bee — the first Black girl to do so at the Scripps event. The truly avant-garde girl, 14, caused a sensation. But have you heard of Marie Bolden winning the very first National Spelling Bee in 1908? The dignified Black...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The blunt truth about vaccination

From social security to polio vaccines to drivers licenses and the draft, the United States has a long history of requiring citizens to participate in programs that help all of us, writes Julian Zelizer. Thinking of the common good is patriotic, as American as apple pie--part of what ACTUALLY makes America great.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Man whose conspiracy theorist mother compared NHS workers to Nazis says she is ‘beyond help’

Sebastian Shemirani, the son of former nurse turned notorious conspiracy theorist Kate Shemirani, believes that his mother is now “definitely beyond help.”Kate Shemirani sparked widespread shock and condemnation after she appeared at an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday where she compared NHS nurses and doctors distributing the Covid-19 vaccines to Nazis criminals who were executed after WWII. Footage shared online saw Shermirani say: “At the Nuremberg trials, the doctors and nurses stood trial and they hung.” Her appalling remarks were greeted by cheers and applause at those who attended the so-called ‘debate.’Did Kate Shemirani just...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mexican Archaeologists Forced to Bury an Unusual Discovery Made in Old Aztec Capital

In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico have announced they plan to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part of the Albarradón de Ecatepec: a flood-control system of dikes and waterways constructed to protect the historical city of Tenochtitlan from rising waters. Tenochtitlan, widely viewed as the capital of the Aztec Empire, featured numerous dam systems to prevent flooding from torrential rains, but Spanish conquistadors failed at first to...
PoliticsBBC

German lawyers wrangle over pensioner's WW2 tank in basement

Lawyers in Germany are wrangling over how to deal with a pensioner who stored a World War Two tank, anti-aircraft gun and torpedo in his basement. The items were removed from a house in the northern town of Heikendorf in 2015 with the help of the army. Prosecutors and defence...

Comments / 0

Community Policy