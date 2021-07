The Crew and Nashville SC are sixth- and fifth-place in the Eastern Conference, respectively, and depending on how other mid-week matches around the League shake out, it could be a considerable swing for the short-handed Black & Gold as they look to extend their win streak against Nashville SC to three and overall unbeaten streak to five come Wednesday at Lower.com Field (7:30 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Ohio, 97.1 FM The Fan).