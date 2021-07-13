Cancel
Catlin in field at British Open

By Journal Staff Report
ABQJournal
 15 days ago

John Catlin, a former University of New Mexico player, was one of three golfers who entered the field at the British Open after Hideki Matsuyama, Bubba Watson and David Duval withdrew on Sunday. Catlin plays exclusively on the European Tour and has three career wins.

