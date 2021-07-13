Cancel
S1 E5: Scarlett Moffatt, TV presenter

By Grace Dent
The Guardian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on Comfort Eating, Grace Dent is joined by Scarlett Moffatt, who tells Grace about some of the most important moments in her life – and the comfort food that has seen her through them. She talks to Grace about being a ‘peculiar’ child in County Durham, navigating accidental celebrity and the loneliness of London. Grace gives her ‘most judge-y face’ of the series so far in response to Scarlett’s unusual comfort concoction.

Grace Dent
Scarlett Moffatt
#Comfort Food#County Durham#Concoction#Comfort Eating
