S1 E5: Scarlett Moffatt, TV presenter

We’re now several weeks into Love Island’s 2021 season, and that means there’s trouble on the horizon in the form of Casa Amor.Things are set to properly pop off on the ITV2 reality series as bosses introduce a roster of new contestants to the mix, putting the existing couples’ relationships in jeopardy.One of the newcomers and potential homewreckers is Sam Jackson.The 23-year-old maintenance engineer from Clitheroe has said he is not afraid to step on anyone’s toes to get what he wants in the villa.Speaking to ITV about what he’ll bring to the show, he said: “I’m going to...