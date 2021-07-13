Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Thai energy firm BCPG signs Laos wind power sale with Vietnam

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

BANGKOK, July 13 (Reuters) - Thai renewable energy firm BCPG Pcl (BCPG.BK) on Tuesday said that its consortium had signed a 25-year agreement to deliver wind energy from a 600-megawatt project in Laos to Vietnam.

An agreement between Vietnam's electricity firm EVN and Impact Energy Asia Development (IEAD), of which BCPG holds a 45% stake, will supply electricity through a 500-kilovolt transmission line from Laos to Quảng Nam province in Vietnam.

Impact Wind Investment, backed by Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation (7280.T), holds a 55% stake in IEAD.

Construction on the Monsoon Wind Project will commence in 2022 with commercial operations targeted for 2025. It would be the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' largest wind farm, BCPG said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
182K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Wind Power#Laos#Renewable Energy#Thai#Bcpg Pcl#Iead#Impact Wind Investment#Mitsubishi Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Vietnam
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's Guangdong starts building $1 bln Huizhou gas terminal

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - China has begun building a $1 billion natural gas import and storage base in the southern coastal province of Guangdong, a project in which U.S. energy major ExxonMobil (XOM.N) is advancing discussion with partners for a joint investment. ExxonMobil entered in September 2018 a preliminary...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Eni grows its European wind and solar presence in clean energy push

(Bloomberg) --Eni SpA expanded its clean-energy business with a pair of wind and solar deals in Spain and France. The transactions are the latest evidence that major oil companies are coming out of the Covid-19 downturn with the intention of channeling extra investment into renewable energy. Eni, like its European peers, has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by the middle of this century.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

TotalEnergies signs 50 GWh/year renewable PPA with Air Liquide in Belgium

TotalEnergies, through its Belgian subsidiary Lampiris, has signed a corporate power purchase agreement with Air Liquide for the supply of 50 GWh/year of renewable electricity for 15 years, it said July 26. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. TotalEnergies will source the power from...
Energy Industryecowatch.com

Big Solar: Where Do Large Solar Power Plants Pay Off?

Solar energy has become extremely cheap. In the desert of Saudi Arabia electricity from solar modules is now generated for just $0.01 (€0.009) per kilowatt hour (kWh), and in Portugal for $0.014 cents per kWh. An increasing number of large solar parks are being built across the globe to help...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Eni expands renewables base in Spain with 1.2-GW purchase

The Italian major is also working on a broader strategic agreement with Azora to expand its renewables base in Spain. Eni has signed a deal to acquire nine wind and solar energy projects in Spain with a capacity totalling over 1.2 GW from US investment group Azora Capital, the Italian energy group said on July 26.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Implats Zimbabwe unit plans 185 MW solar power plants

HARARE, July 26 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum Holdings Zimbabwe unit Zimplats plans to build two solar power plants with generation capacity of 185 megawatts to power its operations, the country’s energy regulator said on Monday. The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority said Zimplats, the biggest platinum group metals producer in Zimbabwe...
Energy Industrybuffalonynews.net

Armenia to build its biggest solar power plant

The Armenian government is looking to expand the country's renewable energy capacity with an ambitious plan to build two new solar power plants. This month, the government finalized a deal with United Arab Emirates-based renewable energy company Masdar to build the first plant by 2025. The 200-megawatt plant, to be...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Malaysia to lead global offshore natural gas production from upcoming projects in 2025

Malaysia is expected to contribute 12% of global natural gas production from key offshore planned and announced projects due online between 2021 and 2025. Malaysia is expected to contribute about 12% or 3.1bn ft3/day of global natural gas production in 2025 from key offshore planned and announced projects (new-build projects) that are expected to start operations between 2021 and 2025, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

SSE, Siemens Gamesa to seek green hydrogen in Ireland, Scotland

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British power generator SSE (SSE.L) and Spanish wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) will explore options to develop green hydrogen from two onshore wind farms in Scotland and Ireland, the companies said on Monday. Many governments see green hydrogen, which is produced from water through...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

EDPR wind farm starts powering Facebook in US

EDP Renewables (EDPR) has reached commercial operations at its 198MW Headwaters II wind farm in Randoph County, Indiana, joining the first-phase – 200MW Headwaters I – which went online in 2014. Facebook has a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for output from a 139MW portion of Headwaters II. The social...
Science Daily

Renewable energies: No wind turbine disturbing the scenery

Source: Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) In the Alpine foothills, in low mountain ranges, or on the seacoast, expansion of wind energy use often meets popular resistance. Researchers have now studied what this means for the energy transition. FULL STORY. Wind energy is of outstanding importance to the energy transition...
Energy IndustryNewsday

Wind energy, Afghanistan and a parole bill

The state wants to spend all of this money on an unreliable source of power ["Unfair cost to LI of offshore wind," Opinion, July 14]. So while spending all of these billions of dollars to protect the environment, which fossil fuel plants will we shut down?. Also, what is the...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia's $1.8 billion mega project with China Railway falls through

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - An equity deal for a planned mega project near Malaysia’s capital involving the government, developer Iskandar Waterfront Holdings (IWH) and its Chinese partner will not proceed by mutual agreement, the parties said in a joint statement. The agreement on a 7.41 billion ringgit ($1.77 billion)acquisition for...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

SOCAR mulls wind turbines to power Caspian rigs

Most upstream activities in the Caspian Sea are currently powered with gas-fired generators. Azeri oil company SOCAR has entered a cooperation agreement with French services group Technip Energies, under which the pair will look at potentially building floating wind turbines to power rigs in the Azeri Caspian Sea. Most upstream...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

AES signs up partner for Chilean wind pipeline

AES Andes, the Chilean arm of global energy company AES Corporation, has brought in US investment fund Global Investment Partners (GIP) to help finance the development of its pipeline of wind and solar projects in Chile. Under the deal, GIP has agreed to pay $441 million to acquire a 49%...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Russian oil company considers 1GW offshore wind in Vietnam

Russian state-owned oil firm Zarubezhneft has entered an agreement with Belgian contractors Deme Concessions to develop an up to 1GW Vietnamese offshore wind project, according to media reports. They plan to develop the offshore wind farm alongside their subsidiaries Deme Offshore Company and Vietsovpetro – a joint venture of Zarubezhneft...

Comments / 0

Community Policy